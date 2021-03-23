In the latest transfer news Patson Daka to Manchester United (among others) is an intriguing development, while David Alaba appears to have made up his mind on his next destination.

Let’s start by taking a closer look at these Daka reports, as plenty of Premier League clubs are on the hunt for a new striker this summer.

Patson Daka to Manchester United and the Premier League?

Is it a surprise to see Manchester United linked with Zambian forward Patson Daka?

Probably not. It is believed that despite a stacked attack, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to bring in a more clinical finisher this summer as reports elsewhere have stated that Anthony Martial could be sold, while it seems like Edinson Cavani could move on.

Daka’s incredible speed, and the fact he can play centrally and out wide, means he may suit the counter-attacking style at United.

Multiple Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Daka, according to the Daily Mail, as the 22-year-old striker looks set to be the next star to move on from RB Salzburg.

Per the report, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are also in the hunt for Daka, who has scored 27 goals in 32 games this season for RB Salzburg.

After Erling Haaland, Takumi Minamino and Dominik Szoboszlai moving to Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and RB Leipzig respectively recently, plus Sadio Mane and Naby Keita previously playing for the Austrian giants, it is clear that Salzburg is a perfect breeding ground for young talent.

Daka is reportedly valued at just $23.5 million, but it is expected that this interest will see his transfer value increase. He has previously spoken of his hopes of playing in the Premier League and it would seem that a team which plays a high-pressing style would suit him well.

Is Daka the replacement for Roberto Firmino up top for Liverpool, or Sergio Aguero at Manchester City? Or will he freshen up the attack of Arsenal? Manchester United seem like the outliers, both in terms of need and the best fit for Daka, but you wouldn’t bet against them adding another forward to their squad.

David Alaba not heading to England

It appears that David Alaba has made his mind up about where he is heading next, and it won’t be the Premier League.

Alaba, 28, is out of contract this summer and the Bayern Munich legend is wanted by giants across Europe given his versatility and incredible reliability across the last decade.

Our partners in Germany at Sky believe that Alaba has decided he will join either Real Madrid or Barcelona when he leaves Bayern this summer.

Per the report, Alaba has turned down lucrative offers from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, while Manchester City were also linked with a move for the Austrian international, but the defender/midfielder wants to move to Spain.

With Barcelona’s financial problems well documented, they look set to make a move for plenty of free agents this summer as they appear to have already moved in on a deal for Georginio Wijnaldum, while Sergio Aguero has also been linked with a move to the Nou Camp.

Ronald Koeman has brought through some talented youngsters, but there’s no doubt Barcelona need some extra experience, especially if Lionel Messi is going to leave on a free. That said, perhaps all of these free agent signings would convince him to stay…

As for Real Madrid, they could lose Sergio Ramos on a free transfer, while Raphael Varane’s future is up in the air too as Alaba would be a great replacement for one of them at center back.

Whatever Alaba decides, it appears he is now heading to La Liga.

