Who is the most valuable player at each Premier League club?

Have a think about it. You’re probably screaming at your computer or device now with the obvious answer. Think again.

The latest study from the crew over at the European Football Observatory (CIES) has calculated the most valuable player at each club in Europe’s top five leagues.

Focusing on the Premier League, there are a few surprises when looking at the current 20 teams in the English top-flight.

The most valuable player in the Premier League? Marcus Rashford at Manchester United, with the England forward valued at between $178 million to $237.5 million. Rashford, 23, is the highest valued player in Europe alongside Erling Haaland, as the pair are put into the highest value category on their own.

Youngsters dominate the list with Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka second and third on the list behind Rashford. In fact, nine England internationals are included in the 13 most valuable list.

Some surprises: Timo Werner being the most valuable player at Chelsea, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eberechi Eze holding that title at both Liverpool and Crystal Palace respectively is a little surprising.

From a North American perspective, USMNT forward Josh Sargent is listed as Werder Bremen’s most valuable player at $23.7 to $35.6 million. Canadian duo Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are the most valuable players at Bayern Munich and Lille respectively, with Davies valued between $106.8 million and $142.5 million. David comes in at $59-71 million.

Below is the list in full for the Premier League, as it certainly made me think again about what ‘most valuable’ means when it comes to a player.

Experience and ability counts for a lot, but it appears being young is the most valuable asset a player can have.

Top valued Premier League players at each club

