Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as there are contrasting fortunes for teams after another hectic period in the Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Arsenal, Leeds and Brighton dominate our latest player Power Rankings of the season and there are plenty of stars starting to produce their best form on a regular basis.

Simply put: there are a few stars consistently in the top 20, but there is still plenty of movement as the topsy-turvy season continues.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – Up 3

2. Kelechi Ihenacho (Leicester) – Down 1

3. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – Up 6

4. Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – Up 16

5. Raphinha (Leeds) – New entry

6. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – New entry

7. Ruben Dias (Man City) – Even

8. Luke Shaw (Man United) – Down 6

9. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester) – Down 3

10. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Up 2

11. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – New entry

12. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry

13. Adam Lallana (Brighton) – Up 6

14. Jesse Lingard (West Ham) – New entry

15. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry

16. Danny Welbeck (Brighton) – New entry

17. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) – Down 9

18. Lewis Dunk (Brighton) – New entry

19. Calum Chambers (Arsenal) – New entry

20. Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) – Up 4

Follow @JPW_NBCSports