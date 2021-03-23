Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Breakdown is our new series, as we analyze some of the crazy plays from across the Premier League and try to understand exactly what happened.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week our own Joe Prince-Wright will dive a little deeper into the best, and worst, plays from the Premier League, and explain how things developed, point out some things you may have missed and have a bit of banter along the way.

The main thing here is this: if you want a Premier League play to appear in The Breakdown (it can be as weird and wonderful as you want) and for Joe Prince-Wright to give it the treatment, send him a Tweet here and we will do our best to break down as many as possible.

We live and breathe every single second of every single Premier League game, and can’t wait to watch these moments back and break them down with you.

In the first episode of The Breakdown (which you can watch in full above) JPW looks at the following from Matchweek 29 in the Premier League:

The Breakdown – Episode 1

An immense piece of skill from Raphinha to score v. Fulham

Unselfish runs being key to Brighton’s win v. Newcastle

Kieran Tierney covering and blocking brilliantly

Calum ‘Cafu’ Chambers and his desire

An ode to Odegaard, the Lannister running the show for Arsenal

