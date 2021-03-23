Transfer news: Guido Rodriguez to Arsenal, Koulibaly to Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League rumor mill doesn’t care about your club depth and budget, thank you very much.

Everton and Arsenal are both being linked with high-priced veteran upgrades at center back and defensive midfield, respectively, as the gossip cares not for need or economy.

Let’s dig into the rumors this Tuesday PM.

Guido Rodriguez to Arsenal

Here’s a new name for Mikel Arteta’s shopping list: Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

The 26-year-old began his career with River Plate in his native Argentina before heading to Liga MX side Club Tijuana and then Club America.

Now capped 10-times by Argentina, Rodriguez could link up with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka as defensive midfielders for Arsenal.

His price tag, however, is a mighty high $80 million.

Rodriguez turns 27 next month and has only been with Betis since January 2020, and is second on Betis in tackles per game and interceptions per hame.

Mohamed Elneny is entering the last year of his deal and Xhaka is signed through 2022-23, but both are not much older than Rodriguez at 28 years old.

The price tag is high and the age is not, but if any manager is going to demand strength at defensive midfield it’s likely to be Arteta given his playing career.

Food for thought.

Koulibaly to Everton

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is being linked with a Kalidou Koulibaly reunion this summer.

While that seems farfetched — and likely is — the Italian manager worked with Koulibaly at Napoli and pulled similar magic in getting James Rodriguez and Alan to Goodison Park.

Liverpool and Manchester City have often been linked with the now-30 year old center back, who is almost certainly off Man City’s radar with the emergency of Ruben Dias and the renaissance of John Stones.

It would really say something about Ancelotti’s project if the club were to pony up the dough and he was able to convince Koulibaly of the Everton project, where it must be said there are a bevy of decent CBs.

From Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey to Yerry Mina and Michael Keane, plenty of teams would like to have that depth. And three of the four are signed through 2024-25, with Mina inked through 2022-23.

Then again, perhaps the most important part of the equation is European football. Everton is not guaranteed that next season and, as we saw when Napoli claimed the cup over Juventus last season causing Koulibaly to burst into an emotional celebration, the center back needs to be in the chase for silverware.

