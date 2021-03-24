Our latest Premier League Power Rankings are here and there are so many clubs heading in very different directions after a lighter schedule due to the FA Cup quarterfinals ahead of the international break.

From surging and slumping giants to underdogs punching well above their weight, it is so congested at the top of the Premier League table with the top four battle still wide open and things are now much tighter in the relegation scrap too.

Check out the latest Premier League Power Rankings in the video above, while below is a little more info on the teams surging up the table and in fine form as things stand.

Latest Premier League Power Rankings – Presented by GNC

20 – Sheffield United: Spirited display in the FA Cup but lost at Chelsea, and they are now fully in ‘preparing for the Championship next season’ mode. Sad way for their Premier League adventure to end. (Even)

19 – Newcastle: Awful display at Brighton as they lost the six-pointer 3-0. Yes, they have key injuries, but Steve Bruce doesn’t appear to be inspiring his team. Newcastle are sleepwalking to relegation. (Down 1)

18 – Southampton: Reached the FA Cup semifinals with a resounding win at second-tier Bournemouth, and their injury issues are calming down too. Maybe they can kick on after the international break? (Up 1)

17 – West Brom: They weren’t in action, and Sam Allardyce knows they need to win at least three of their next four games after the break to give themselves a smidgen of a chance of staying up. (Even)

16 – Aston Villa: Missed Jack Grealish badly, again, as they lost to Tottenham. Played okay, but are struggling to score goals. European dream seems a long-shot now. (Even)

15 – Crystal Palace: They weren’t in action, and Roy Hodgson will be glad of that as he can finally nurse some of his injured players back to full fitness. (Even)

14 – Everton: Lost convincingly against Man City in the FA Cup, and Carlo Ancelotti’s side have run out of steam and seem to be scared to attack in most games. (Down 1)

13 – Liverpool: Not in action, aside from a friendly game in-house, and Jurgen Klopp will now be hoping for no injuries during the international break. (Up 1)

12 – Fulham: Big chance missed for Scott Parker’s side to move out of the relegation zone, as they lost at home to Leeds and still have it all to do in the relegation scrap. They have to start scoring more goals and taking more risks. Time is running out. (Down 5)

11 – Wolves: Didn’t play and that will allow Nuno Espirito Santo to get Raul Jimenez even closer to a return. That could happen in April, which would be wonderful to see. (Even)

10 – Tottenham: Ended a very poor week with a routine win at Villa. Somehow they are just three points off the top four, but all is not well as Mourinho’s boys were dumped out of the Europa League in embarrassing fashion. Can they salvage their season with a League Cup and a top four finish? (Down 2)

9 – Burnley: Not in action after that big win at Everton, and Sean Dyche will be delighted they have breathing room above the bottom three. (Down 4)

8 – West Ham United: Amazing start against Arsenal as they went 3-0 up and could have scored five or six with Lingard leading the charge. They then made defensive mistakes and let Arsenal back in as they drew 3-3. A win would have been huge in their top four push, but being upset with drawing against Arsenal shows how far they’ve come. (Up 2)

7 – Manchester United: Lost in the FA Cup at Leicester after winning at AC Milan in the Europa League, and Solskjaer said the tiring season has caught up with his team. This break came at a good time. (Down 4)

6 – Chelsea: Took care of a business in the FA Cup as Tuchel made changes and they edged past Sheffield United. They now have a huge stretch of games in the Champions League, FA Cup semifinal v. Man City and the league as their top four push is at a critical stage. Incredible defensive effort, so far, under Tuchel. (Even)

5 – Leeds: Their win at Fulham showcased everything that’s great about this Leeds side. They created so many chances and Bamford and Raphinha give them an x-factor up top. The push for a top 10 finish is on. (Up 4)

4 – Arsenal: Mikel Arteta said defensive displays from his team ‘keep him awake at night’ and that was the case at West Ham. The first 30 minutes was their worst of the season, the next 60 minutes was up there with their best. Odegaard ran the show and Lacazette was clinical. (Even)

3 – Brighton: Look at the Seagulls soar! Graham Potter’s side have racked up back-to-back wins against relegation rivals Southampton and Newcastle, and the likes of Trossard, Lallana and Welbeck have been excellent as they finally started to score goals. Surely they will stay up now. (Up 9)

2 – Leicester City: Big, big win against Man United in the FA Cup to reach the semifinals and their top four bid is well on track. Kelechi Iheanacho cannot stop scoring and Youri Tielemans is running the show. (Even)

1 – Manchester City: Pep Guardiola’s quadruple dreams continue, as they beat Everton in the FA Cup and rotated their squad expertly, again. What an incredible season they’re having. (Even)

