Christian Pulisic has revealed he wants to play in the Olympics if the USMNT reach the tournament in Tokyo this summer.

The USMNT U23 side are currently in CONCACAF Olympic qualifying in Mexico, and will find out early next week if they have qualified for their first Olympic tournament since 2008.

The complication for Pulisic, 22, and several other star players across the world, is that the Olympics in Tokyo is just before the domestic season will start in Europe so he is likely to be busy with preseason at Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic reveals Olympic dream

Speaking to reporters on a conference call ahead of a friendly against Jamaica, Pulisic was asked if he would like to play in the Olympic tournament if the U.S. men’s national team make it to Tokyo this summer.

“The Olympics is of course a massive honor to play in and to represent your country in an Olympics would be amazing,” Pulisic said. “I am fully supporting the guys in qualifying now. It is something I’ve thought about and that I’ve wanted to play in. Obviously I can’t control exactly what goes on and what is best for me at the time and the team at the time, I can’t say. But it is something that I would like to play in.”

This was a very clear message from Pulisic that, if possible, he would love to represent Team USA this summer.

There are a lot of things which have to fall in place for this to happen but if the USMNT qualify and if Chelsea are happy to let him miss a part of preseason, Pulisic is clearly up for the challenge of trying to lead Team USA to a gold medal run in the men’s tournament.

Watch this space.

