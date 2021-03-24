Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the latest transfer news there continues to be chatter about Cristiano Ronaldo moving on from Juventus this summer.

The superstar forward, 36, has been linked with a move back to Real Madrid and although Juventus seem keen to keep him in Serie A, there is definitely a lot of conflicting noise around his future.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus?

Could Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus?

Ronaldo is still delivering goals and big moments with Juventus, but after not leading the Italian giants to UEFA Champions League glory over the last three seasons, it seems like he is ready to move on.

A report from Spanish outlet AS states that Juventus are looking for $29.5 million for Ronaldo, who is out of contract in Turin next summer.

Per the report, Juve are paying $100 million per season (wages and transfer fee) to have Ronaldo and although they are happy enough to keep him until his deal runs out in the summer of 2022, they are willing to let him leave if he wants to.

But they need $29.5 million to they cover their costs.

Would a return to Real Madrid make sense?

For a long time it was thought that Ronaldo would head to Paris Saint-Germain or Inter Miami next, and that may still happen.

However, it is believed he wants a return to Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane has left the door open for Ronaldo to return, but is it possible? And is it a good idea?

Given Real Madrid edging to the La Liga title last season and reaching the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals this season they are chugging along just fine without Ronaldo.

Their financial state isn’t the best and loading Ronaldo’s huge wages back onto their salary could be a problem, but this is Ronaldo and even at the age of 36 he will guarantee 25-30 goals per season, minimum.

Real would have to change their style of play slightly, and if he returns it may entice the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to stay too, but maybe Real need to freshen up their squad with younger talents? And where would this leave Eden Hazard?

With Barcelona struggling financially and potentially losing Lionel Messi this summer, Real may see this as their chance to double down on dominance in Spain.

Ronaldo’s future remains unclear but if Real pay $29.5 million to Juventus, that would seem like a very good bit of business for a superstar who is hardly ever injured.

