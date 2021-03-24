The 2 Robbies podcast: Celebrating Women’s History Month

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest 2 Robbies podcast sees the lads take a little bit of a departure from the usual discussions of Premier League fire and fury to dive into some lively discussions about the challenges of women in soccer.

In the spirit of celebrating Women’s History Month, Robbie Mustoe & Robbie Earle share stories of the inspirational women in their lives. Plus, we hear from Premier League referee, Sian Massey-Ellis, on the challenges women face in football today as well as an exclusive interview with Leeds United defender, Olivia Smart, who shares with Rebecca Lowe her remarkable story of working as a nurse at Elland Road vaccinating patients to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 all while continuing her career as a professional footballer at Leeds.

