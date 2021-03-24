The 2 Robbies podcast: Celebrating Women’s History Month

The latest 2 Robbies podcast sees the lads take a little bit of a departure from the usual discussions of Premier League fire and fury to dive into some lively discussions about the challenges of women in soccer.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
In the spirit of celebrating Women’s History Month, Robbie Mustoe & Robbie Earle share stories of the inspirational women in their lives. Plus, we hear from Premier League referee, Sian Massey-Ellis, on the challenges women face in football today as well as an exclusive interview with Leeds United defender, Olivia Smart, who shares with Rebecca Lowe her remarkable story of working as a nurse at Elland Road vaccinating patients to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 all while continuing her career as a professional footballer at Leeds.
To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe on the Premier League, and more, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
And you can follow them on Twitter: @The2RobbiesNBC.
[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]