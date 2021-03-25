Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League has announced the start and end dates for the 2021-22 season, as plans are being put in place for the next campaign.

In line with UK government guidelines around COVID-19 restrictions, up to 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend the final two matchweeks of the 2020-21 Premier League season and all restrictions on fans will be lifted after June 21.

So, if things go as planned, fans will be back in full stadiums in the Premier League for the start of the 2021-22 season in August 2021.

A statement from the league was released on Thursday which confirmed the dates for when the 2021-22 campaign will begin and end.

Dates for 2020-21 Premier League season confirmed

“The 2021/22 Premier League season will start on 14 August 2021. The final match round of the campaign will take place on 22 May 2022, when all matches will kick off simultaneously.”

August 14 is a Saturday, and this date is five days later than when then 2019-20 season kicked off on August 9. That is due to a busy summer of tournaments in the international game with the European Championships, Gold Cup and Copa America all taking place.

Plus, there is also the Olympics which could see some Premier League clubs lose players for most of preseason and the first week or two of the 2021-22 season.

There is also a slight change to the final day format in 2021-22, as all 10 games will kick off at the same time on Saturday, May 22. In recent years the season has ended on a Sunday, but that is no longer the case.

One other thing to keep in mind, there is no World Cup in the summer of 2022 but it is instead in the winter months in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

That will take a little adjusting with the schedule, but it is anticipated that clubs will start the 2022-23 league season slightly earlier than usual, then have a break for a few weeks in November before starting the second half of the season from late December.

There is still lots of scheduling to sort out, but we have a start and an end date for next season.

