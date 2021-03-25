Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Apparently Sergino Dest can shoot.

The Barcelona wingback has his first USMNT goal and it was an absolutely wonderful marker against Jamaica in Austria on Thursday.

Dest, 20, drives the right side of the Jamaica back line and cuts to the middle to swirl a marvelous ball into the upper reaches of the goal.

Gregg Berhalter stationed Dest on the left side with Christian Pulisic, opting to use Reggie Cannon at right back

Dest looked like a man who’s been playing regularly for La Liga’s celebrated Blaugranas. He was coming off his first two La Liga goals, scored Sunday against Real Sociedad, and has started five of his last six league outings for Barca.

The longtime youth international, a Netherlands native, marked his sixth senior cap for the U.S. with the goal. Dest scored one goal in 20-plus appearances for the U.S. youth national teams.

This is good stuff. Thanks for the room to operate, Reggae Boyz.

INCREDIBLE! Sergiño Dest's first goal for goal for USMNT is one to remember 💫 pic.twitter.com/6wqmGZ8loK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 25, 2021

