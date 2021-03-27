Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of Saturday’s results in World Cup qualifying all around Europe, as the likes of Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands continue their march toward the 2022 tournament in Qatar…

Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium

Romelu Lukaku rescued a point for Belgium, as the world’s top-ranked side came back from a goal down to the Czech Republic. Kevin De Bruyne picked up the assist, but it was largely Lukaku deserving of the credit after going one-on-one and twisting and turning his way past the last defender before beating the goalkeeper.

While the draw is a disappointing result for Belgium in a vacuum, the Red Devils remain 2nd in Group E, behind the Czechs on goal difference, having already played their most difficult fixture of the group stage in game no. 2.

Serbia 2-2 Portugal

Portugal picked up a similar result to Belgium, only in reverse order after coughing up a 2-0 lead built by Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, who scored twice in the first half.

11’ – Diogo Jota

36’ – Diogo Jota What a player 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f7oEcdRrhc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2021

Alas, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Filip Kostic hit back in the 46th and 60th minutes, respectively, and Portugal made very little effort to chase a third goal at the expense of conceding one at the other end of the field — with the exception of one incredibly wild and controversial sequence at the end.

THE END OF SERBIA-PORTUGAL WAS WILD 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset after he believed Portugal scored a late winner. pic.twitter.com/JaLAz2ghpl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2021

Likewise to Belgium again, Portugal sit second in Group A on goal difference after securing a draw in the toughest fixture they’ll encounter in the group stage.

Netherlands 2-0 Latvia

Steven Berghuis slammed a sensation curler inside the far post after 32 minutes and Luuk de Jong added a second goal for Frank de Boer’s side on 69 minutes, thus rebounding from the Oranje‘s 4-2 defeat to Turkey on Wednesday.

Steven Berghuis channeling his inner Arjen Robben 💫 pic.twitter.com/zjBBNVQOUs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2021

Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg

Ireland dropped to 0-for-2 in World Cup qualifying, having already lost to 3-2 to Serbia, with a massive upset defeat at home to 98th-ranked Luxembourg.

Gerson Rodrigues scored the game’s only goal in the 85th minute to give Luxembourg their first qualifying win away from home since September 2008.

On the other hand, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is still winless after 10 games in charge.

UEFA World Cup qualifying results

Group A

Serbia 2-2 Portugal

Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg

Group E

Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium

Belarus 4-2 Estonia

Group G

Netherlands 2-0 Latvia

Norway 0-3 Turkey

Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar

Group H

Croatia 1-0 Cyprus

Russia 2-1 Slovenia

Slovakia 2-2 Malta

