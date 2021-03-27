WSL watch live! How to watch Man City – Reading, stream info, start time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The title race continues this weekend, as leaders and defending champions Chelsea and look to hold off red-hot Manchester City in matchweek 18 (of 22) of the WSL season.

Up first (live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com at 1:30 pm ET), Manchester City will look to apply some serious pressure to the Blues who don’t play for another 24 hours and might just find themselves a point behind when they take the field on Sunday. Man City, who have won 10 straight WSL games (and were 17 games without a defeat before losing to Barcelona in the Champions League this week), will host 7th-place Reading, with USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Abby Dahlkemper in the starting lineup (and Sam Mewis on the bench), on Saturday.

Here's how we line-up against Reading today! 💙 XI | Roebuck, Bronze, Dahlkemper, Greenwood, Stokes, Walsh (C), Lavelle, Weir, Kelly, Hemp, Stanway SUBS | Taieb, Coombs, Mannion, White, Mewis, Beckie, Davies, Park, Morgan ⚽️ @HaysWorldwide

🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/bY9GZnARxW — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) March 27, 2021

Then, on Sunday (and also live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com at 9:30 am ET), Chelsea will host 10th-place Aston Villa with the express aim or either retaking their WSL title race lead, or perhaps even extending it should Manchester City drop points on Saturday.

But first (streaming live on NBCSports.com), it the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — 4th-place Arsenal visit 8th-place Tottenham in the first of three games streamed and/or broadcast on NBCSN this weekend.

WSL schedule

Saturday

Manchester United 2-0 West Ham United

Tottenham v Arsenal — 11:30 am ET (STREAM)

Manchester City v Reading — 1:30 pm ET (NBCSN and NBCSports.com)

Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton — 7:30 am ET

Chelsea v Aston Villa — 9:30 am ET (NBCSN and NBCSports.com)

Birmingham City v Bristol City — 11 am ET

