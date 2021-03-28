Pogba, Martial turn on style for France goal, but Man United striker injured

By Nicholas MendolaMar 28, 2021, 12:06 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has picked up a knee injury on France duty.

The 25-year-old striker set up one of France’s goals in a 2-0 UEFA World Cup qualifier win over Kazakhstan in Astana on Sunday morning but was injured and limped off before the hour mark.

Martial appeared to injure his knee inside the 18 and required treatment, playing on for five minutes before subbing off in the 59th minute.

[ MORE: The fate of the relegated from the Premier League ]

The Frenchman had played just 13 minutes in last week’s draw with Ukraine to start qualifying but had played 90 minutes in Manchester United’s March 21 FA Cup match with Leicester City, just days after missing a Europa League second leg through injury.

United next plays Brighton at Old Trafford a week from Sunday, then heading to Granada for the Europa League quarterfinal first leg before visiting Tottenham.

Martial has seven goals and eight assists in 36 matches across all competitions this season, but has just three goals and an assist in 19 matches since New Year’s Day (one of those coming on Jan. 1).

More Premier League

Aston Villa - Tottenham
Three things we learned: Aston Villa – Tottenham
West Ham - Arsenal
Three things we learned from West Ham – Arsenal
Brighton - Newcastle
Three things we learned from Brighton – Newcastle

Follow @AndyEdMLS