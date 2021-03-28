Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT player ratings v. Northern Ireland were a mixed bag, as the blustery conditions in Belfast suited attacking players but it was a tough outing for defenders.

Gio Reyna’s deflected strike got the USMNT ahead, against the run of play, while Christian Pulisic’s penalty kick wrapped up the win against an understrength Northern Ireland.

Niall McGinn scored a beauty late on to make it 2-1, but the USMNT held on.

Here are the USMNT player ratings from their win at Windsor Park.

USMNT player ratings

Zack Steffen: 6 – One loose pass and did his best to clean up a tricky back pass in windy conditions. Made a couple of decent saves. Couldn’t do much about the stunning Northern Ireland goal.

Aaron Long: 5 – A tough outing as the right-sided center back in a three. That formation does not suit him, didn’t look comfortable on the ball and Lafferty targeted him.

Matt Miazga: 5 – One poor giveaway and looked a little shaky in possession. Not sure he’s a starter at center back.

Tim Ream: 6 – Nice ball to set up Reyna’s goal, and used his experience to hold things together. Is he a starter?

Sergino Dest: 7 – Some lovely play at right wing-back and drifted inside to add an extra man for attacks. So much skill on the ball and cemented his status as a star for this team. Subbed off at half time.

Yunus Musah: 6 – Quiet game as he came off at half time. Nice touches and a few good runs, but caught in possession a few times in dangerous areas.

Kellyn Acosta: 4 – Terrible first half. Gave the ball away on multiple occasions and looked tired. Perhaps understandable as he hasn’t had a preseason and started v. Jamaica on Thursday too. Better in second half.

Antonee Robinson: 7 – Got forward all the time and whipped in a good cross which was just in front of Siebatcheu. Very comfortable as a left wing-back going forward. Can improve his patient on the ball.

Gio Reyna: 7 – Finally got his goal, and that hefty deflection before the ball looped in helped him out. The teenager will be relieved and he looked a lot more comfortable playing centrally and drifting in off the left flank.

Christian Pulisic: 8 – He was everywhere. Wore the captain’s armband, won a penalty kick and scored it and led by example. Surging runs through the middle, and played on the left and right. His class, speed and power is clearly a level above the other U.S. players.

Jordan Siebatcheu: 7 – Held the ball up well, some nice runs and almost tapped home at the back post. Looked dangerous, was a real handful and very calm in and around the box.

Substitutions

Sebastian Lletget (46′ on for Musah): 6 – Almost scored another. Tidy.

Bryan Reynolds (46′ on for Dest): 5 – Two good runs. Looked raw defensively.

Daryl Dike (62′ on for Siebatcheu): 6 – Could have scored a hat trick. A real handful and some great runs.

Brenden Aaronson (62′ on for Reyna): 7 – So smooth on the ball and energetic. Had a big impact.

Chris Richards (62′ on for Long): 6 – Did what he had to do well. Comfortable on the ball.

Luca de la Torre (73′ on for Acosta): 7 – Some lovely touches and passes. Took his chance.

