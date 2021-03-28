WSL watch live! How to watch Chelsea – Aston Villa, stream info, start time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The title race continues this weekend, as leaders and defending champions Chelsea and look to hold off red-hot Manchester City in matchweek 18 (of 22) of the WSL season.

[ SATURDAY: Man City survive scare; Press bags for Man Utd; Arsenal thump Spurs ]

Three more Women’s Super League matches hit England on Sunday, with a tilt between mighty Chelsea and relegation-threatened Aston Villa (live at 9:30 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) the highlight of the day.

Sunday begins with sixth-place Brighton trying to close ground on Everton at 7:30am ET, the Toffees four points ahead of the host Seagulls to enter the weekend.

Finally, 11am ET sees ninth-place Birmingham City’s attempt to grow distance between itself and 11th-place Bristol City, who is only one point ahead of relegation. Twelfth-place West Ham has a match-in-hand on the Robins and is just one point behind Bristol City and three behind Birmingham City.

[ USMNT: Berhalter: No Pulisic injury; Dest-Pulisic on left “difficult to handle” ]

WSL results & schedule

Saturday – FULL ROUNDUP & HIGHLIGHTS

Manchester United 2-0 West Ham United

Tottenham 0-3 Arsenal

Manchester City 1-0 Reading

Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton — 7:30 am ET

Chelsea v Aston Villa — 9:30 am ET (NBCSN and NBCSports.com)

Birmingham City v Bristol City — 11 am ET

Follow @AndyEdMLS