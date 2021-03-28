WSL watch live! How to watch Chelsea – Aston Villa, stream info, start time

The title race continues this weekend, as leaders and defending champions Chelsea and look to hold off red-hot Manchester City in matchweek 18 (of 22) of the WSL season.
Three more Women’s Super League matches hit England on Sunday, with a tilt between mighty Chelsea and relegation-threatened Aston Villa (live at 9:30 am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) the highlight of the day.
Sunday begins with sixth-place Brighton trying to close ground on Everton at 7:30am ET, the Toffees four points ahead of the host Seagulls to enter the weekend.
Finally, 11am ET sees ninth-place Birmingham City’s attempt to grow distance between itself and 11th-place Bristol City, who is only one point ahead of relegation. Twelfth-place West Ham has a match-in-hand on the Robins and is just one point behind Bristol City and three behind Birmingham City.
WSL results & schedule
Saturday – FULL ROUNDUP & HIGHLIGHTS
Manchester United 2-0 West Ham United
Tottenham 0-3 Arsenal
Manchester City 1-0 Reading
Sunday
Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton — 7:30 am ET
Chelsea v Aston Villa — 9:30 am ET (NBCSN and NBCSports.com)
Birmingham City v Bristol City — 11 am ET