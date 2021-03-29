Gareth Bale has lifted the lid on his situation at Real Madrid and he seems keen to either extend his loan deal at Tottenham, or head somewhere else next season.

Bale, 31, has spent this season on loan at Spurs and has had a topsy-turvy campaign under Jose Mourinho as he has battled injuries and poor form, but has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Following Spurs’ shock UEFA Europa League exit to Dinamo Zagreb, Bale said he planned on returning to Real Madrid this summer and the main aim of his loan move to Tottenham was to play for Wales at the European Championships this summer.

Speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Bale addressed his situation and backtracked a little about moving on from Tottenham.

What did Gareth Bale say about his future?

“I think for me, first and foremost I still have this season, and I still have plenty of games to go for the Euros,” Bale said. “Obviously, going into next season, legally my contract says I have to go back to Real Madrid, which is what I stated, which I don’t think is being disrespectful to anybody. That’s legally what I have to do. Real Madrid are, I guess, my parent club and as far as I agreed I was with Tottenham on loan until the end of the season and I go back. That’s the plan so far.”

Bale was then asked if the main aim for him next season is to go somewhere he will play regularly.

“The reason I left was because I wanted to play games and get match fit and enjoy my football. Obviously come the summer I will go back to Real Madrid and we’ll go from there. I think the plan is to go back and then whether then I sit down with my agent and decide is something we’ll do in the summer,” Bale added. “Of course I want to be playing but other things might get in the way, which of course in football is not just about what you want it is about the other side.”

Bale added he will make no decision on his future until after the European Championships are over in June/July and he’s had a vacation to think things over.

What should Bale do?

His main focus is on Wales right now, as he aims to get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track as they face the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

After that, Bale could still play a huge part in Tottenham’s top four push and his recent displays, and goals, have been much more like his old self. That said, criticism from Mourinho and Hugo Lloris about certain players (not naming Bale directly, but everyone connected the dots) not pulling their weight problem means his glorious Spurs return will last just one season.

The Welsh forward will have lots of options to mull over this summer but staying at Tottenham, especially if Mourinho is still around, may not be his best one.

He needs to play regularly and that should be his biggest priority. Finding a Premier League club, ideally one playing in European competitions, who can give him that is the next step. A return to Real Madrid seems very unlikely, and unless something drastic changes a return to Spurs seems unlikely too.

