The latest transfer news is swirling and it is reported that Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool is at an advanced stage, while Marcel Sabitzer to Tottenham is also progressing.

Let’s take a look as two RB Leipzig stars appear to be moving on this summer, as it is a bad day to be a fan of the Bundesliga club…

Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool being finalized

A report from The Athletic claims that Liverpool have agreed to pay the release clause of $47.1 million to sign Konate, 21, from Leipzig, and are now working to sort out the other details.

The French U21 international center back has been a regular at the heart of Leipzig’s defense in recent seasons and has been linked with top clubs across Europe.

Given the need Liverpool have to sign a top class central defender, (Virgil van Dijk won’t go on forever, you know…) this would suit them perfectly.

Joe Gomez and Van Dijk have missed most of the season through injury, but will be back this summer, while Joel Matip is also out for the rest of the season as his persistent problems with injuries continue. Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak are all young and/or inexperienced, while Fabinho is far more impactful playing as a midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager to sign up Konate and alongside Van Dijk and Gomez, that would be a superb trio of center backs to choose from.

Many will say Liverpool should have moved for Konate in January, but this deal was only available now. This looks like Liverpool are returning to their savvy recruitment model as they aim to kick on and become title contenders again next season. To do that they need top quality defensive reinforcements and Konate fits the bill and is a lot cheaper than other alternatives out there.

Marcel Sabitzer will leave Leipzig this summer

A report from Bild in Germay says that Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer has told them he will not sign a new contract this summer and wants to leave.

Sabitzer, 27, has just over one year left on his current contract and it is reported he will cost up to $47 million, but Leipzig may have to accept a lower offer as he can arrange to leave for a non-German club for free in January 2022.

Per the report, Tottenham are ’75 percent favorites’ to sign Sabitzer, and he was linked with a move to Tottenham in January.

The Austrian midfielder is versatile, which Jose Mourinho loves, and is also a goal threat with plenty of quality on the ball as he has 50 goals and 41 assists in 219 games for Leipzig. Alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg he would add another more functional cog to Tottenham’s engine room and is very much in the box-to-box category.

Sabitzer has also been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United, and he will certainly have plenty of choices as his transfer fee will be low for a player of his quality.

