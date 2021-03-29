Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The end of a truly incredible era has arrived at Manchester City, as Sergio Aguero, the club’s superstar striker and all-time leading goalscorer, has announced he will leave the club at the end of the 2020-21 season.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned: USMNT fails to qualify for Olympics (again) ]

257 goals scored in 384 appearances (thus far), with 181 of those goals coming in Premier League play, is an absurd goal-scoring rate (0.67 per game) which saw him score a goal (on average) every 60 minutes he spent on the field. If he started a game and played all 90 minutes, chances are he scored a goal. If he didn’t, chances are he scored two goals in the next game. If he somehow failed to score in the second game, a hat trick was likely in the cards next time out.

STAGGERING. JUST. STAGGERING. A legend forever in Manchester, he will be. Sergio Aguero. pic.twitter.com/zj7rpmreFk — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 29, 2021

Aguero will be remembered by Manchester City fans not only for scoring that goal against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season — his first at the club — to win the Premier League title in stoppage time, but also for his incredible consistency over an extended period of time.

6 – times Aguero hit 20 or more goals in the Premier League, including five straight seasons from 2014-15 to 2018-19,

5 – times Aguero eclipsed the 30-goal mark (all competitions), having come up one goal short of 30 in 2015-16, which would have given him a sixth season of 30-plus and a five-year streak matching the above PL mark

2 – times Aguero failed to reach the 25-goal mark (all competitions), including last season when he reached 23 in his fewest number of appearances (by far) in a season (until the 2020-21 season is completed)

4 – Premier League titles won

5 – Leagues Cups won

1 – FA Cup won

[ MORE: 5 things we learned from USMNT’s March friendlies ]

Aguero announced his departure on Monday, only four months shy of a decade since he signed for Manchester City in the summer of 2011 — full statement posted on his Twitter account:

“When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise. “A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons — unusual for a professional player this day and age. “Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club — people who will always be in my heart. “I was to join during the reconstruction ear of 2011, and with the guidance of the owners and contributions of many players we earned a place among the greatest of the world.”

Where will Aguero sign after leaving Man City?

In no particular order…

Atletico Madrid – A return to the club at which he ascended to the precipice of superstardom and earned his move to Manchester City; it’s a move that didn’t quite work out for fellow Atleti products Fernando Torres and Diego Costa in recent years

– A return to the club at which he ascended to the precipice of superstardom and earned his move to Manchester City; it’s a move that didn’t quite work out for fellow Atleti products Fernando Torres and Diego Costa in recent years Paris Saint-Germain – The money on offer won’t be a massive departure from what he’s grown accustomed to at Man City; fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino is now in charge of the Ligue 1 giants; oh, and some guy named “Lionel Messi” might move there, also on a free transfer, in the summer

– The money on offer won’t be a massive departure from what he’s grown accustomed to at Man City; fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino is now in charge of the Ligue 1 giants; oh, and some guy named “Lionel Messi” might move there, also on a free transfer, in the summer Inter Miami/Los Angeles FC – If he hasn’t already been, David Beckham will be quoted in the coming days, saying something to the effect of “Sergio’s a great player, the kind we’d love to bring to Miami”; of course, LAFC will pay him just as much money and he’ll have a chance to win while playing alongside Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi

– If he hasn’t already been, David Beckham will be quoted in the coming days, saying something to the effect of “Sergio’s a great player, the kind we’d love to bring to Miami”; of course, LAFC will pay him just as much money and he’ll have a chance to win while playing alongside Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi Barcelona – Perhaps Aguero doesn’t want to play for another Spanish club given his love and gratitude toward Atleti, but might Barcelona look to sign Aguero as part of their pitch to retain Messi?

– Perhaps Aguero doesn’t want to play for another Spanish club given his love and gratitude toward Atleti, but might Barcelona look to sign Aguero as part of their pitch to retain Messi? Juventus – He’s north of 30, a global superstar with a boatload of goals to his name and plays a position at which Juventus don’t already have a nailed-on starter; Cristiano Ronaldo might be on his way out this summer, forcing Juve to make a big splash as a result

Follow @AndyEdMLS