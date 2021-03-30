Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This is the last news Bayern Munich wanted, as Robert Lewandowski will be out injured for a pivotal stretch of their season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Lewandowski, 32, was injured while on international duty with Poland and returned to reigning European champions Bayern as he missed their World Cup qualifier against England.

The red-hot striker (who has scored 35 goals in 25 Bundesliga games this season and 42 in 36 games in all competitions) has suffered ligament damage in his right knee and will miss the next month.

Here was the official statement from Bayern Munich on Lewandowski’s injury.

“Robert Lewandowski has strained a ligament in his right knee. The FC Bayern striker will be out for around four weeks. After Poland’s 3-0 win over Andorra, Lewandowski returned early to Munich, where a diagnosis was made by the German record champions’ medical team.

“The 32-year-old had scored the first two goals in Sunday’s match, before having to leave the field after an hour following a clash.”

What games will Robert Lewandowski miss?

In short, very big games.

The Polish superstar will miss Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with Paris Saint-Germain, plus the huge Bundesliga top of the table clash with RB Leipzig this weekend.

He will also struggle to be fully fit for their Champions League semifinals, if they make it through, at the end of April and start of May.

Bayern still have plenty of goals in their team, with Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry the next leading goalscorers. But that attacking trio have 31 goals combined this season, compared to Lewandowski’s 42.

Whatever way you slice it up, this is a massive blow for Bayern at a crucial stage of the season.

It is also a big disappointment for Lewandowski, who was aiming to smash all kinds of goal records including Gerd Muller’s record of 40 Bundesliga goals in a single-season.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports