Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has once again hinted his future could lie at either Real Madrid or Barcelona, as he’s been speaking with Spanish reporters, once again.

In an interview with Spanish outlet AS in December he spoke about his admiration for Barcelona and Real Madrid and how he was hoping to play in Spain one day, plus he was unhappy to not be not named Liverpool captain for a recent Champions League game.

Jurgen Klopp then benched him, supposedly for a rest, and Salah came on and scored twice in the 7-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Salah, 28, has been a rare bright spot in Liverpool’s 2020-21 season, as he leads the Premier League in goals (17) and has 25 goals in 40 games in all competitions. But it seems like he’s keen to explore other opportunities in the future.

What did Mohamed Salah say?

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, he was asked if he plans to play in La Liga in the future.

“I hope to be able to play for many more years. Why not? No one knows what’s going to happen in the future, so… maybe one day, yes,” Salah said. “I hope to be doing the same thing that I’ve been doing in recent years. Winning trophies, scoring goals, helping my team win trophies… That’s the most important thing for me.”

He was also asked about if now was a good time to move on.

“It’s not up to me. We’ll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now,” Salah said.

Salah has been somewhat non-committal whenever asked about his Liverpool future and when asked in this interview about his relationship with Jurgen Klopp he said it was a ‘normal relationship between two professionals.’

Hmmm.

What do we think will happen with Mohamed Salah?

The fact that Salah keeps talking with Spanish outlets from time to time is no coincidence.

His agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, reacted angrily on social media when Salah was subbed off by Klopp towards the end of their 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea in March and if you start connecting the dots, you can see that Salah’s future may lie elsewhere.

The main problem for Liverpool is that they cannot afford to let Salah leave. Diogo Jota has been very good since he arrived last summer, but he’s been injured quite a lot, while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino (in particular) have both suffered dips in form.

Salah’s consistency, and goals, has kept Liverpool going in the Champions League and in and around the top six of the Premier League, and the Egyptian star knows he will be wanted by plenty of other clubs.

He has another two years left on his current contract at Liverpool, so he is now at his highest transfer value and it would take a huge offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona to sign him this summer. This summer is the time for Liverpool to cash in on Salah.

But does either Spanish giant have that kind of cash? We know that Barca doesn’t and even Real Madrid could be struggling to pay the kind of cash Liverpool would want to sell their top scorer.

It will be intriguing to see which way this goes, but reading between the lines, it would not be a huge shock to see Salah leave Liverpool this summer, especially if they don’t qualify for the Champions League next season.

