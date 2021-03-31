FIFA announces host cities for 2023 World Cup in Australia, New Zealand

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the United States women’s national team claims an unprecedented third-straight World Cup, it will do so in Sydney.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup host cities have been revealed, and the tournament will begin at Eden Park in Auckland and finish up at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The tournament, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will be played in July and August of 2023.

Australian host cities are Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, while New Zealand will put its matches in Auckland, Dunedin, Hamilton, and Wellington.

Australia has been to the World Cup quarterfinals thrice but bowed out of the 2019 tournament at the Round of 16.

New Zealand is hoping home soil can help it win its first group stage game; The Football Ferns have drawn three matches and lost 12.

