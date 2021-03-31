Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota United beat Columbus Crew 5-2 in a preseason friendly on Wednesday, and a notable surname jumps off the score sheet.

Patrick Weah’s goal won’t count as his first senior marker, but the marker represents an opening MLS salvo of sorts for the 17-year-old nephew of George Weah and cousin of Timothy Weah.

Weah signed with the Loons as a Homegrown player earlier this month and is a December birthday. He scored a goal in three matches for Saint Louis University in February and has yet to play for the U.S. at the youth national team level. He’s also eligible to represent Liberia.

[ MORE: Top 25 players in the USMNT player pool right now ]

He had been training with United’s first team prior to making his college commitment, though the pandemic pause stopped him from making an appearance in the fall.

Loons boss Adrian Heath said the following after Weah signed his MLS deal:

“He’s got loads of raw, natural talent. We have to harness that over the next few years, and then try and teach him the sort of nuances of the game, because of all the physicality in the game. And the basics, he’s got in abundance. We’re delighted he’s decided to join us.”

Timothy Weah, 21, has five goals and an assist for Lille this season and has a goal and an assist in 10 caps for the USMNT.

George Weah is the the president of Liberia and also a three-time African Footballer of the Year as well as the only African to win the Ballon d’Or.

Patrick Weah is also the cousin of New York Red Bulls right back Kyle Duncan, according to Transfermarkt. Duncan was capped by the USMNT in December.

[ MORE: North Macedonia stuns Germany ]

This is the 𝗪𝗲𝗮𝗵 pic.twitter.com/Ax5K5AQoSl — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) March 31, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola