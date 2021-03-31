Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT winger Paul Arriola is set to cut his loan move to Swansea City short and return to D.C. United less than two months after beginning what was to be a six-month spell at the EFL Championship side, according to a report out of Wales.

Arriola arrived at Swansea on transfer deadline day with the expectation he would — alongside fellow USMNT-er Jordan Morris — aid the club in its push for promotion back to the Premier League, and the hope that a temporary arrangement could perhaps become permanent in the future.

Morris lasted less than three weeks before he tore his ACL on Feb. 20, and Arriola never got up to speed with the first team due to a lack of fitness after tearing his ACL last February before returning on the final day of the 2020 season with the marathon MLS offseason to follow.

Arriola has since suffered a thigh strain which is expected to keep him out of action for six weeks, thus the various parties involved have decided it would be best for the 26-year-old to return to D.C. United to rehab his injury and prepare for the 2021 season.

Arriola made a pair of Championship appearances for Swansea, logging 7 and 10 minutes in late February, and hadn’t been in the matchday squad for any of Swansea’s last four league games

Swansea, meanwhile, continue to chase promotion, without either of their USMNT acquisitions, after three seasons in the second division. With 11 games left to play, the Swans are six points off automatic promotion with a game in hand.

