Chelsea – West Brom: Thomas Tuchel is still without a defeat in 14 games as the Blues’ boss, a mark he will hope to improve when the Baggies visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

CHELSEA – WEST BROM STREAM LIVE

Tuchel’s record in the Premier League (6-4D-0L) is only bested by his own, even better mark in all competitions (10W-4D-0L). After taking over the Premier League’s 10th-place side from Frank Lampard on Jan. 26, Tuchel has guided Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals while simultaneously engineering a climb into 4th place with nine games left to play. Simply put, a top-four finish is Chelsea’s to lose, and it’ll be incredibly difficult for them to lose it if they can maintain their defensive record under Tuchel (2 goals conceded in 10 Premier League games, and four straight clean sheets heading into the weekend).

West Brom, on the other hand, are merely counting down the points until their relegation to the EFL Championship is officially confirmed. In their first season back in the Premier League after two in the Championship, West Brom sit 19th with 10 points standing between themselves and safety. Sam Allardyce, who took over from Slaven Bilic on Dec. 16, looks set to be relegated for the first time in his career, provided he finishes the season in charge at The Hawthorns.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea – West Brom this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Chelsea – West Brom (INJURY REPORT)

Chelsea: QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Jorginho (knee), Edouard Mendy (face), Thiago Silva (thigh), Callum Hudson-Odoi (shoulder) | OUT: Tammy Abraham (ankle)

West Brom: OUT: Conor Gallagher (loan – parent club)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-500) | West Brom (+1300) | Draw (+525)

Prediction

West Brom have scored all of 20 goals this season (2nd-fewest in the Premier League). In the same time Saturday’s opponent has conceded just twice in 10 games under Tuchel, West Brom have only managed to score five goals in 10 games. What we’re saying is: goals will be hard to come by for the Baggies. Chelsea 3-0 West Brom.

How to watch Chelsea – West Brom: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

