Leicester City – Man City: How to watch, stream, start time, odds, prediction

Manchester City is going to win the Premier League, but Leicester City would love to give them the slightest reason to doubt themselves when the third-placew Foxes host Pep Guardiola’s leaders on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Man City has rebounded from its loss to Manchester United to claim back-to-back wins and now leads the field by 14 points and Leicester by 15, though Saturday’s hosts have a match-in-hand.

That said, Leicester also has to worry about the chasing pack, as Chelsea is five points back of third, West Ham seven behind, and Spurs eight back. Leicester visits West Ham on April 11 and meets Chelsea and Spurs on the final two weekends, recreating a vibe of last year’s late-season dive out of the top four.

Man City is healthy and has great depth but will certainly have one eye trained on Tuesday’s visit from Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester City – Man City this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leicester City – Man City (INJURY REPORT)

Leicester City

QUESTIONABLE: Cengiz Under (thigh). OUT: Harvey Barnes (knee), James Justin (knee), Wes Morgan (back)

Man City

QUESTIONABLE: None

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (+500) | Man City (-189) | Draw (+300)

Prediction

James Maddison is back for Leicester City and red-hot Kelechi Iheanacho is returning from Africa hoping to keep up his scoring run, which stands at five goals in his last three Premier League matches.

Man City also had a legion of international stars who will have traveled plenty over the break, so this could be a disjointed affair where mistakes make the difference. Might Man City drop a point or three again? We imagine Pep Guardiola will have his men well-drilled and quite familiar with the 5-2 loss to the Foxes earlier this season. Leicester City 1-2 Man City.

How to watch Leicester City – Man City stream live, start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

