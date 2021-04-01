Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 29.5 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (hip)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (calf), Kortney Hause (foot) | OUT: Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Connolly (back) | OUT: Adam Webster (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (ankle), Charlie Taylor (thigh), Jack Cork (hamstring), Kevin Long (undisclosed) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Jorginho (knee), Edouard Mendy (face), Thiago Silva (thigh), Callum Hudson-Odoi (shoulder) | OUT: Tammy Abraham (ankle)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed), James McCarthy (groin) | OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf), Ben Godfrey (knock), Robin Olsen (knock), Jordan Pickford (chest), Gylfi Sigurdsson (ankle), Fabian Delph (undisclosed), Tom Davies (knock), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf) | OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bobby De Cordova-Reid (knock), Marek Rodak (finger) | OUT: Tom Cairney (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mateusz Klich (COVID-19) | OUT: Adam Forshaw (groin)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: James Justin (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee), Cengiz Under (thigh), Wes Morgan (back)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (knee), Divock Origi (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (abdomen) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor)

Manchester City injuries

None

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (ankle), Anthony Martial (knee), Mason Greenwood (undisclosed), Eric Bailly (knock), Juan Mata (undisclosed) | OUT: Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (groin), Martin Dubravka (illness) | OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Fabian Schar (knee), Isaac Hayden (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: John Egan (ankle) | OUT: Chris Basham (undisclosed), Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), David McGoldrick (knee), Jayden Bogle (undisclosed), Jack Rodwell (undisclosed), Billy Sharp (groin)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Danny Ings (undisclosed) | OUT: Oriol Romeu (ankle – out for season), Theo Walcott (hamstring), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Son Heung-min (thigh), Sergio Reguilon (foot), Matt Doherty (knock), Ben Davies (calf)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

OUT: Conor Gallagher (loan – parent club)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Arthur Masuaku (fitness), Pablo Fornals (groin), Andriy Yarmolenko (fitness) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Darren Randolph (hip)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Rui Patricio (head), Daniel Podence (groin) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)

