Arsenal – Liverpool: A pair of outside contenders for the Premier League’s top-four are set for battle at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Following the conclusion of the international break, Arsenal and Liverpool have nine games to erase nine- and five-point gaps between themselves and 4th-place Chelsea in order to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Of course, Liverpool could win this season’s UCL to qualify for next season and Arsenal could win the Europa League to get themselves in as well.

The Gunners find themselves in the midst of a relatively positive and calm moment, during a season that can only be described as anything but positive or calm. It wasn’t until January, four full months into the 2020-21 season, that Arsenal achieved their first streak of three games without a defeat as they went on to reach seven games before the end of the month. Then came three more losses in four games to start February, followed by the Gunners’ current four-game run of alternating wins and draws.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side finds itself perpetually stuck in a free fall that feels like it started years ago, but in truth began just before the start of the new year. Since battering Crystal Palace 7-0 on Dec. 19, Liverpool have won just four of 15 Premier League games (4W-3D-8L). Despite losing center backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for the rest of the season, the Reds’ defense has hardly been the issue in recent weeks. Back-to-back 1-0 defeats, to Chelsea and Fulham, saw Liverpool fail to create and/or convert scoring chances in a way you wouldn’t expect them to do. Arsenal will hardly be generous in their own defensive third, which could make for another frustrating day for Klopp and Co.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Liverpool this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Arsenal – Liverpool (INJURY REPORT)

Arsenal: QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (hip)

Liverpool: OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor)

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Roberto Firmino will return from injury, while captain Jordan Henderson is close to stepping up his comeback and the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are still focused on just their club commitments.

“Bobby [Firmino] is back,” Klopp said. “All the others not and I have no idea about the Euros. They are all in the place they should be at the moment. I don’t have bad news or brilliant news. Jordan is not here at the moment, he cannot train. He will train in the next days or weeks, for sure.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (+210) | Liverpool (+120) | Draw (+245)

Prediction

A low-scoring affair with Arsenal narrowly taking the points. It won’t be pretty, but it will be effective — and that’s the new Arsenal. Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool.

How to watch Arsenal – Liverpool: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

