The latest transfer news continues to swirl and Erling Haaland to Manchester United and Sergio Aguero to Chelsea are just a few of the latest reports.

Could we really see Aguero lining up for another Premier League club? Is Haaland heading to England instead of Spain?

Here is a look at the latest rumors about two superstar strikers, at the opposite ends of their careers, who are set to dominate the headlines this summer.

Erling Haaland to Manchester United

With Erling Haaland’s father and his agent, Mino Raiola, meeting with Barcelona and Real Madrid this week to discuss a potential $200 million summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, is he heading to Spain?

Perhaps. But Premier League giants are still being linked with a move for the Norwegian star, 20, and Manchester United have perhaps jumped to the front of the queue for Premier League clubs.

Asked about Haaland, who he coached previously at Molde, here is what United boss Solskjaer said about the reports.

“I am focusing on the next two months and whatever happens in the world of football, there are so many places anyone can go to,” Solskjaer said. “For us, I am focused on the ones who are here. Even though I’ve worked with Erling, it is not right for me as a Man United manager talking about Erling. I can talk about him as an ex coach of his, but he will make his own mind up. Who we are interested in, I don’t want to comment. Now there are lot of rumours. Hopefully we can sit here with a player no one has written about.”

Solskjaer is keeping things calm, but this signing would surely be ideal for United. Both from a playing perspective and a prestige level.

Haaland signing for United would be a huge statement of intent for their future, as other young stars would follow him to Old Trafford, and Solskjaer’s relationship could give them the upperhand in talks.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have all chipped in with goals, but Haaland would be ideal to finish off the many chances United create on the counter. Imagine Bruno Fernandes setting him away one-on-one week after week?

United can afford Haaland and there is a reason Solskjaer is staying so quiet on this.

Sergio Aguero to Chelsea

A report from the Daily Mail suggests that Chelsea are now the favorites to sign free agent Sergio Aguero, 32, this summer.

The Argentine striker will leave Manchester City after a glittering 10-year career at the Etihad Stadium and it was thought Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were frontrunners to sign him.

Apparently it is Chelsea and Aguero is keen to stay in the Premier League, per the report.

Would Aguero at Chelsea work? If he stays fit, yes.

Think about the amount of chances Chelsea have missed over the last two seasons and think about how many of those Aguero would have put away?

He would be perfect to play as the central striker in this Thomas Tuchel system and with Olivier Giroud set to move on, Timo Werner struggling for confidence and Tammy Abraham out of Tuchel’s plans, they need a striker.

Of course, Chelsea will be linked with Haaland (because who won’t be!?) but Aguero would be a lot cheaper and if he’s fit you would think he guarantees at least 20 goals a season in their system.

The issue here: would Aguero ruin his relationship with City if he scored goals galore for Chelsea for three or four seasons to finish his career? He’s such a City legend that he wouldn’t. This seems like a win-win situation.

