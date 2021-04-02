Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 29.5 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (quad), Granit Xhaka (undisclosed) | OUT: David Luiz (knee)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (ankle), Aaron Connolly (back) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Charlie Taylor (thigh), Jack Cork (hamstring), Kevin Long (undisclosed) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Robbie Brady (calf)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed), James McCarthy (groin), Cheikhou Kouyate (undisclosed) | OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Robin Olsen (knock), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf) | OUT: Bernardo (undisclosed), Jordan Pickford (chest), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Fabian Delph (undisclosed)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Marek Rodak (finger) | OUT: Tom Cairney (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mateusz Klich (COVID-19) | OUT: Adam Forshaw (groin)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Cengiz Under (thigh) | OUT: James Justin (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee), Wes Morgan (back)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor), Divock Origi (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (abdomen)

Manchester City injuries

None

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (ankle), Anthony Martial (knee), Mason Greenwood (undisclosed), Victor Lindelof (back), Juan Mata (undisclosed) | OUT: Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (groin), Callum Wilson (thigh), Martin Dubravka (illness) | OUT: Fabian Schar (knee), Isaac Hayden (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: John Egan (ankle) | OUT: Chris Basham (undisclosed), Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), David McGoldrick (knee), Jayden Bogle (undisclosed), Jack Rodwell (undisclosed), Billy Sharp (groin)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Ward-Prowse (calf) | OUT: Oriol Romeu (ankle – out for season), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Matt Doherty (knock), Ben Davies (calf)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

OUT: Conor Gallagher (loan – parent club)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Arthur Masuaku (fitness), Pablo Fornals (groin) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (fitness), Darren Randolph (hip)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (groin) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)

