Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 29.5 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (quad), Granit Xhaka (undisclosed) | OUT: David Luiz (knee)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Wesley (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (ankle), Aaron Connolly (back) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Florin Andone (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Charlie Taylor (thigh), Jack Cork (hamstring), Kevin Long (undisclosed) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Robbie Brady (calf)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed), James McCarthy (groin), Cheikhou Kouyate (undisclosed) | OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Robin Olsen (knock), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf) | OUT: Bernardo (undisclosed), Jordan Pickford (chest), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Fabian Delph (undisclosed)
Fulham injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Marek Rodak (finger) | OUT: Tom Cairney (knee)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Mateusz Klich (COVID-19) | OUT: Adam Forshaw (groin)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Cengiz Under (thigh) | OUT: James Justin (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee), Wes Morgan (back)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor), Divock Origi (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (abdomen)
Manchester City injuries
None
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (ankle), Anthony Martial (knee), Mason Greenwood (undisclosed), Victor Lindelof (back), Juan Mata (undisclosed) | OUT: Phil Jones (knee)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (groin), Callum Wilson (thigh), Martin Dubravka (illness) | OUT: Fabian Schar (knee), Isaac Hayden (knee)
Sheffield United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: John Egan (ankle) | OUT: Chris Basham (undisclosed), Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), David McGoldrick (knee), Jayden Bogle (undisclosed), Jack Rodwell (undisclosed), Billy Sharp (groin)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: James Ward-Prowse (calf) | OUT: Oriol Romeu (ankle – out for season), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Matt Doherty (knock), Ben Davies (calf)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
OUT: Conor Gallagher (loan – parent club)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Arthur Masuaku (fitness), Pablo Fornals (groin) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (fitness), Darren Randolph (hip)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (groin) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)