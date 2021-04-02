Premier League odds for the latest games have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Matchweek 30, as Arsenal v. Liverpool and Leicester City v. Manchester City are the marquee games to keep an eye on.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Leeds 2-0 Sheffield United

Leicester City 0-3 Manchester City

Arsenal 1-3 Liverpool

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Southampton 2-1 Burnley

Chelsea 2-1 West Brom

Aston Villa 1-1 Fulham

Manchester United 1-0 Brighton

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Wolves 1-0 West Ham

Newcastle 1-1 Tottenham

Everton 1-2 Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, April 3: (-500) Chelsea v. West Brom (+1300). Draw: +500

Saturday, April 3: (-200) Leeds v. Sheffield United (+500). Draw: +333

Saturday, April 3: (+500) Leicester City v. Manchester City (-182). Draw: +290

Saturday, April 3: (+210) Arsenal v. Liverpool (+120). Draw: +245

Sunday, April 4: (+105) Southampton v. Burnley (+275). Draw: +220

Sunday, April 4: (+450) Newcastle v. Tottenham (-167). Draw: +290

Sunday, April 4: (+125) Aston Villa v. Fulham (+225). Draw: +220

Sunday, April 4: (-154) Manchester United v. Brighton (+425). Draw: +275

Monday, April 5: (-130) Everton v. Crystal Palace (+380). Draw: +240

Monday, April 5: (+190) Wolves v. West Ham (+155). Draw: (+205)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports