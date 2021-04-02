Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We are approaching the run-in and there are just a few more weeks left for Premier League players to stake their claim for all of the big team, and individual, awards.

With that in mind, this week we focus our Premier League Power Rankings on the player of the season debate.

Which five players deserve to be in the conversation? Which stars have been consistent? Who deserves to collect plenty of glistening trophies at the end of the season, even if their team doesn’t?

Have a good old think about that while watching my analysis in the video above, as I select the top five Premier League players of the season, so far.

Like I said, there are a nine games left for stars to strut their stuff and change my mind, but as things stand these lads sit atop our season-long Premier League Power Rankings.

Agree with these picks?

5. Mohamed Salah: Yes, Liverpool have struggled. But Salah hasn’t. He has 17 PL goals and been one of their few consistently good performers.

4. Ruben Dias: Incredible first season in PL. His partnership with Stones has given City the solid defense they needed to challenge for trophies. Amazing leader.

3. Bruno Fernandes: Man United’s savior so often. Has 16 goals, 10 assists and combines incredible skill with huge will to win.

2. Kevin de Bruyne: At heart of Man City’s quadruple bid. 2nd in PL in assists. Oozed class week in, week out. Has finally stayed injury free, for the most part.

1. Harry Kane: What. A. Season. Join-top scorer with 17. Assist leader with 13. Despite Spurs having defensive issues, Kane and Son have delivered. Will he stay at Spurs?

Still in the running: Jack Grealish, John Stones, Heung-min Son, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Youri Tielemans, Declan Rice, Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo.

