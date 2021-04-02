Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton – Burnley is a big game towards the bottom of the table on Sunday, (start time 7am ET on Peacock Premium) as the Saints and Clarets clash at St Mary’s with both teams hovering just seven points above the relegation zone.

Ralph Hasenhuttl and Southampton have been sinking towards the bottom after a fine start to the season, as they have just two wins in their last 16 games. But they have reached the FA Cup semifinals and plenty of their star attackers have now returned to full fitness with Danny Ings and Theo Walcott expected to make their return this weekend.

Burnley had a slow start to this season but Sean Dyche’s side were in great form before the international break as Dwight McNeil ran the show and they secured a win at Everton after drawing against Leicester and Arsenal at home.

Saints and Burnley both have 33 points after 29 games this season (they sit in 14th and 15th respectively) and know they need probably two more wins to secure Premier League safety. Both will see this as a great chance to record one of those victories.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Burnley.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League news Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks Leeds – Sheffield United: How to watch, injury news, start time, odds,... Premier League on Peacock schedule: How to watch fixtures

Team news

Southampton have Danny Ings and Theo Walcott back fit, which is a huge boost, but captain James Ward-Prowse is an injury doubt with a calf issue. Oriol Romeu is out for the season, while Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone are still missing with long-term issues.

Burnley will be without Robbie Brady, Ashley Barnes and Kevin Long, while Charlie Taylor and Jack Cork are fit to return to action.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton are the big favorites at +105, which is surprising given their recent form. Burnley are priced at +275, as they are perennially overlooked. The draw is +220.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Saints narrowly beat Burnley earlier this season and this is a real clash of styles. It will be a tough, physical game and I’m going to go for Saints to nick it. Ings is back and I think they just have the extra bit of quality in attack. Southampton 2-1 Burnley.

How to watch Southampton- Burnley, stream and start time

Kick off: 7am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Follow @JPW_NBCSports