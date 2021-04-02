WSL watch live! Chelsea, Man City to continue season-long title tussle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The WSL title race continues this weekend, as leaders and defending champions Chelsea look to hold off red-hot Manchester City in matchweek 19 (of 22) of the Women’s Super League season.

Neither title-chasing side has lost in its last five WSL outings, with Manchester City’s streak stretching an additional games, back to their only loss of the WSL season — to Chelsea, on Oct. 11. Manchester United managed to keep themselves in the conversation for a while, but it’s been a two-horse race ever since Manchester City started making up their games in hand and pulling closer every time Chelsea dropped points (also an extreme rarity).

This weekend in WSL action, the Blues will host 9th-place Birmingham City on Sunday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on the NBC Sports App) before Manchester City visit 8th-place Tottenham (9 am ET).

WSL schedule

Saturday

Reading v West Ham United — 9 am ET

Sunday

Chelsea v Birmingham City — 7:30 am ET (STREAM – NBC Sports App)

Everton v Aston Villa — 8 am ET

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City — 9 am ET

Bristol City v Arsenal — 9 am ET

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United — 9 am ET

