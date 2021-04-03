Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Liverpool: A pair of outside contenders for the Premier League’s top-four are set for battle at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Following the conclusion of the international break, Arsenal and Liverpool have nine games to erase nine- and five-point gaps between themselves and 4th-place Chelsea in order to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Of course, Liverpool could win this season’s UCL to qualify for next season and Arsenal could win the Europa League to get themselves in as well.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Liverpool with team news, live analysis odds, stream link and more.

Live analysis from the Emirates Stadium – Joe Prince-Wright in north London

60th minute: Elneny on for Ceballos for Arsenal, while Jota is on for Robertson. Milner going to left back.

50th minute: Second half is underway and Liverpool continue to dominate possession. Arsenal had four touches in Liverpool’s penalty box in the first half. Four.

HALF TIME THOUGHTS: Arsenal haven’t got going at all, and Liverpool have missed a couple of big chances to open the scoring. Jurgen Klopp will be really happy with this display. Salah is looking sharp, and Milner should have put the Reds 1-0 up. You get the sense this will be a one goal game. Arsenal just sat back and don’t want to this be an open game.

Kieran Tierney coming off injured for Arsenal. He is hobbling slightly as he comes off. Cedric is on at left back. Big blow for the Scotsman, and Arsenal. #AFC 0-0 #LFC #ARSLIV — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 3, 2021

35th minute: That should be 1-0 to Liverpool. After great play down the right, the ball finds James Milner on the edge of the box… but he smashes wide. The Liverpool bench in front of me were already celebrating. Great chance goes begging for Liverpool.

31st minute: Liverpool have dominated the last 15 minutes, as Firmino turns and flashes a fine shot just wide. Klopp is loving this display. Can they go ahead before half time? Arsenal have their first effort, as Pepe heads tamely at goal, but it wouldn’t have counted as Aubameyang was offside.

20th minute: Klopp screams ‘keeeeep goingggg’ at the top of his voice. Liverpool bossing possession and Salah and Firmino linking up well.

15th minute: Liverpool have finally woken up. Milner and Fabinho have shots from outside the box which both fly a yard or so wide. Klopp applauds both efforts.

Sights and sounds: With no fans in the stadium you can hear the trains roaring towards Euston not far from here. In the 7th minute, chants of ‘Rocky, Rocky, Rocky Rocastle’ played over the loud speakers here at the Emirates Stadium to honor David Rocastle. Lovely moment.

KICK OFF! Bright start from Arsenal here as Arteta urges Aubameyang to keep pressing high. Klopp bellowing out ‘moveeee’ at his Liverpool players. Just like that Snickers commercial.

We are ready to go! Klopp and Liverpool look fired up. Can they close the gap on Chelsea in the top four battle?

🙌 Front row seat for Mohamed Salah high fives and Liverpool sprints. #LFC have looked really sharp in warm ups here. Also, music is 🔥 #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/pZ7SoKDfVf — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 3, 2021

🧐🔴🏟 All-out attack for Arsenal’s starting XI, while Firmino is back for Liverpool. What is your score prediction for #ARSLIV? Players are out warming up here at the Emirates Stadium. Stream live info, updates and analysis here on #AFC v #LFC ➡️ https://t.co/hRPnPesMoA pic.twitter.com/NC0MLPvljG — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 3, 2021

Starting lineups intriguing for both clubs. Xhaka, Saka and Smith Rowe miss out for Arsenal, while Firmino is back for Liverpool.

Also: Calum Chambers is now Arsenal’s starting lineup with Cedric and Bellerin on the bench. Who saw that coming!?

👋🔴👀 Hello from north London! Pleasure to be here at the Emirates Stadium today for Arsenal v Liverpool. Stream live info, updates and analysis here on #AFC v #LFC ➡️ https://t.co/hRPnPesMoA pic.twitter.com/ZHvbWRBr7o — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 3, 2021

Every Arsenal player wearing a shirt here at the Emirates Stadium to pay tribute to Arsenal legend David Rocastle to mark the 20th anniversary of his death. #AFC #RememberingRocky ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MPMgpfcUEr — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 3, 2021

Hello and welcome to a slightly chilly Spring evening here at the Emirates Stadium!

Pre-amble, via Andy Edwards:

“The Gunners find themselves in the midst of a relatively positive and calm moment, during a season that can only be described as anything but positive or calm. It wasn’t until January, four full months into the 2020-21 season, that Arsenal achieved their first streak of three games without a defeat as they went on to reach seven games before the end of the month. Then came three more losses in four games to start February, followed by the Gunners’ current four-game run of alternating wins and draws.

“As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side finds itself perpetually stuck in a free fall that feels like it started years ago, but in truth began just before the start of the new year. Since battering Crystal Palace 7-0 on Dec. 19, Liverpool have won just four of 15 Premier League games (4W-3D-8L). Despite losing center backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for the rest of the season, the Reds’ defense has hardly been the issue in recent weeks. Back-to-back 1-0 defeats, to Chelsea and Fulham, saw Liverpool fail to create and/or convert scoring chances in a way you wouldn’t expect them to do. Arsenal will hardly be generous in their own defensive third, which could make for another frustrating day for Klopp and Co.”

166 – No fixture in Premier League history has seen more goals scored than Arsenal vs Liverpool (166). 94 of these goals have been scored by Liverpool, the most goals the Gunners have shipped against a single opponent in the competition. Popcorn. pic.twitter.com/msKYWXa7Eo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2021

Team news: Arsenal – Liverpool (INJURY REPORT)

Arsenal

OUT: Bukayo Saka (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (quad), Granit Xhaka (undisclosed), David Luiz (knee)

Liverpool

OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor), Divock Origi (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (abdomen)

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Roberto Firmino will return from injury, while captain Jordan Henderson is close to stepping up his comeback and the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are still focused on just their club commitments.

“Bobby [Firmino] is back,” Klopp said. “All the others not and I have no idea about the Euros. They are all in the place they should be at the moment. I don’t have bad news or brilliant news. Jordan is not here at the moment, he cannot train. He will train in the next days or weeks, for sure.”

🚨 Four changes from last time… ➡️ Holding, Gabriel, Ceballos, Pepe

⬅️ David Luiz, Mari, Xhaka, Saka#ARSLIV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2021

⭐️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⭐️ The Reds to face @Arsenal tonight 👊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 3, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (+210) | Liverpool (+120) | Draw (+245)

Prediction

A low-scoring affair with Arsenal narrowly taking the points. It won’t be pretty, but it will be effective — and that’s the new Arsenal. Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool.

How to watch Arsenal – Liverpool: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

