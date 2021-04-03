Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Liverpool player ratings were not tough to dish out, as the Reds dominated the Gunners to seal a win which breathes new life into their hopes of a top four finish.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Second half goals from substitute Diogo Jota (two) and Mohamed Salah did the damage as Liverpool were far superior and Arsenal never really got going.

Check out our Arsenal – Liverpool player ratings out of 10, plus analysis, below.

Arsenal player ratings

Bernd Leno: 6 – Didn’t have a chance on the goals. Saved well from Salah late on.

Calum Chambers: 5 – Did okay to stop Mane from running riot, but offered nothing in attack.

Rob Holding: 5 – Blocked a lot of balls into the box but caught under the ball for Jota’s goal.

Gabriel: 5 – Slipped to let Salah in and looked shaky all game long. Lacking in confidence.

Kieran Tierney: 6 – Subbed off in the first half with injury. Arsenal’s defense didn’t recover.

Dani Ceballos: 4 – Subbed off in second half. Hardly had a kick. Not his type of game.

Thomas Partey: 5 – Worked hard, as always, but totally overrun in midfield.

Nicolas Pepe: 4 – Hardly had a kick. Really poor display on and off the ball

Martin Odegaard: 5 – Tried to get on the ball but Arsenal were so deep. Tough game for him.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 4 – Shouted at by Arteta on numerous occasions for not pressing high. Subbed off.

Alexandre Lacazette: 5 – Took a few whacks. Tried to win free kicks. No service.

Substitutes

Cedric Soares (45′ on for Tierney): 4 – Given a torrid time by Alexander-Arnold and Salah.

Mohamed Elneny (58′ on for Ceballos): 5 – Could not stop the Liverpool dominance in midfield.

Gabriel Martinelli (77′ on for Aubameyang): N/A

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 6 – Hardly had anything to do. Lovely moustache. That is all.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 9 – Excellent display. Great cross for Jota’s first, won the ball back for Jota’s second and always an option in attack and whipped in great deliveries. Put his disappointment of being dropped by England firmly behind him.

Nat Phillips: 7 – Dominant in the air and improving with every game. Solid as you like.

Ozan Kabak: 7 – See above. Their partnership is developing very nicely.

Andy Robertson: 7 – Subbed off in second half as a precaution. A usually energetic display.

Fabinho: 8 – Won the ball back so often and great pass for Salah’s goal. Dominated midfield.

James Milner: 6 – Missed a big chance in first half. But so reliable in midfield and then at left back.

Thiago Alcantara: 7 – Klopp wanted him to get on the ball more, and he did that in the second half to help Liverpool dominate the game. Lovely touches and flicks.

Mohamed Salah: 8 – Took his goal really well and could have had another. Looked so hungry.

Roberto Firmino: 7 – Dropped deep a lot and went close with one shot. Buzzed around on his comeback from injury.

Sadio Mane: 6 – Looked frustrated, but kept working hard. Did well for Jota’s second. Should have scored a header and another late on.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota (61′ on for Robertson): 9 – Scored twice and was a constant threat. Should he start over Firmino?

Georginio Wijnaldum (78′ on for Firmino): N/A

Rhys Williams (84′ on for Kabak): N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports