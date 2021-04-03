Klopp: Liverpool has momentum, must ‘keep, treat it well’ in top four chase

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want to admit anything was ever broken when it comes to his Reds’ title defense, they’re just scoring goals now.

The Reds have kept three-straight clean sheets including multi-goal wins over capable RB Leipzig and Arsenal, and Klopp says Saturday’s 3-0 defeat of the Gunners was complete.

“As a package, probably because we scored finally,” Klopp said on NBCSN after the game. “We finished our situations off. It was already good before that, clear-cut chances, played really good football, and Arsenal really wasn’t in the game for the whole 95 minutes. They were waiting to hurt us, to punish us, but we didn’t let that happen tonight and that’s great.”

The Reds move within two points of fourth-place Chelsea, and their top-four rivals will not like seeing the champions squarely in the picture.

All that said, Klopp knows that there’s no reason to signal all-clear after the terrible downturn of their title defense, which formally ended with Man City’s defeat of Leicester City.

“What’s very important for us, is we have to keep going, we have to keep the momentum,” Klopp said. “It’s the first time we have it [this season], so we have to be careful with it, and keep it, and treat it well and we did that tonight — a really good game.”

Klopp was also sure to put praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance after expressing shock as the right back’s omission from the latest England squad.

“Sensational cross,” Klopp said. “The game he played tonight was just exceptional. That’s how it goes sometimes when people criticize or talk to you and you want to show a reaction. That’s how he played since he came back from the injury. He’s one of our standout players this season and now tonight he showed that again.”

Sounds like there are going to be so. many. hugs. at Melwood this week.

Liverpool has timed its top-four charge just right, though West Ham and Spurs can pass the reigning champions on Sunday. The Reds now have to deal with a trip to Real Madrid for a Tuesday first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals before hosting Aston Villa on Saturday. So snuggle with that momentum, Jurgen, and keep it feeling safe and warm.

