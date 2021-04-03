Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leeds – Sheffield United is always a feisty Yorkshire derby and this will be no different at Elland Road on Saturday (start time, 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds have a real chance of finishing in the top 10 in their first season back in the Premier League and like the Blades last season, they’ve surprised so many of their opponents with their unique style of play. With Raphinha and Patrick Bamford dazzling in attack, Leeds’ fluid, intense style has a cutting edge and they now need to start taking more of the chances they create.

With Sheffield United cast adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table, interim boss Paul Heckingbottom knows their relegation will soon be confirmed. It is now all about playing for pride (it has been for some time) and trying to prepare as best as they can for life back in the Championship, as the dust of Chris Wilder’s departure is yet to settle.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds – Sheffield United.

Team news

Leeds have Bamford, Liam Cooper and Rodrigo available for selection, while Mateusz Klich is on the bench after he tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty. Adam Forshaw remains out, while Pablo Hernandez is fit enough to be on the bench.

📋 One change to the #LUFC Starting XI as captain Liam Cooper returns in place of Pascal Struijk — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 3, 2021

Sheffield United have a lengthy injury list with Sander Berge closer to returning. Billy Sharp is out, while Chris Basham and Jon Egan should also return a few weeks from now. The Blades are unchanged.

Enda Stevens is fit after picking up a small knock, but Jack Robinson, Jack O’Connell and Jack Rodwell all remain out.

An unchanged side for the Blades. Here is how Sheffield United line-up for today's Yorkshire derby.#LEESHU — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 3, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds are huge favorites at -200, while Sheffield United are priced at +500 to win. The draw is +333.

Prediction

The draw is tempting, but it would take a brave individual to pick anything other than a Leeds win in this one. The Blades are stubborn, but Leeds’ quality in attack should see them prevail. Leeds 2-0 Sheffield United.

How to watch Leeds – Sheffield United, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Online via NBCSports.com

