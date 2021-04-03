LONDON — The goal celebrations on the sidelines and on the pitch told you how much this Liverpool side want this top four finish, and how much they believe they can do it.

Diogo Jota jumped off the bench to score twice and reignite Liverpool’s bid to finish in the top four this season, as Jurgen Klopp saw Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and the hugely impressive Trent Alexander-Arnold star as the reigning champions dominated Arsenal from start to finish.

This win momentarily puts Liverpool just two points off the top four, and they now have momentum in the run-in.

Speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports after the game, Jota did not play down the importance of this win for Liverpool’s top four hopes.

“It was very important. I think to think about higher spots in the table, we have to do our job which is to win every single one of our games until the end,” Jota said. “If we do our job we have a high chance to be there. It’s hard to win in the Premier League but today we did our job.”

Jurgen Klopp shows hunger, desire is back

During their poor run of results Liverpool have looked jaded and lacking in confidence this season, and their manager has too.

But Jurgen Klopp looked refreshed from the international break, sporting new John Lennon esque glasses on the sidelines he bellowed ‘moveeeee’ and ‘keeep goingggg’ time and time again.

He celebrated each goal wildly and loved this display from his team, as he urged them on in stoppage time to keep a clean sheet and make a statement.

When it comes to the top four, ProSoccerTalk asked Klopp if this resounding win was a statement of intent for how they will attack the all important run-in.