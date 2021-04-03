Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.

It sounds like Pulisic has suffered another setback during Chelsea’s shocking 5-2 home defeat against West Brom as the Premier League returned from the international break.

Pulisic, 22, started as one of the two No. 10’s in Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 formation and looked sharp early on as he scored just his second Premier League goal of the season to put them 1-0 up.

However, Chelsea went down to 10 men before half time and that totally changed the complexion of this game as Pulisic was whipped off at half time in what was believed to be a tactical substitution.

But that wasn’t the case according to Tuchel, and it was certainly a strange situation as Pulisic came out for the second half like normal with Timo Werner believed to have been subbed off for Mason Mount.

But then Pulisic sprinted out to the pitch, five yards, felt something and went over to the bench and it appears he told Tuchel he wasn’t able to carry on.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Tuchel confirmed that Pulisic tweaked his hamstring and that was why he didn’t play in the second half.

Chelsea and USMNT fans will be waiting anxiously to find out if Pulisic’s latest setback is a lengthy one.

After his superb displays over the international break, and a goal early on for Chelsea against West Brom, this was the last thing Pulisic wanted as the Blues have a huge UEFA Champions League and FA Cup semifinals coming up, as well as the intense battle for the top four.

Tuchel reacts to ‘wake up call’ as 10-man Chelsea implode

Thomas Tuchel has lost his first game as Chelsea manager, and his 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended in truly dramatic fashion.

The early red card to Thiago Silva set the tone, but even before that Chelsea weren’t themselves.

Chelsea had conceded just twice in 14 games under Tuchel before letting in five against West Brom and with the top four battle so tight, the German coach hopes this is a wake up call for the rest of the season.

“If we look at this game in four weeks hopefully we call it a wake up call, because that would mean we really woke up,” Tuchel said.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Tuchel lambasted his team for silly errors from the start as Chelsea were sluggish and never had control of the game.

“After the red card we could not adapt to the situation,” Tuchel explained. “Even in the second half what could go wrong went wrong after the red card. Hopefully it is a big wake up call for all of us, myself included. We did big mistakes after the two yellow cards. Today was impossible for us to adapt to the situation.”

“It is not typical for us. Today we conceded two of them and changed completely the momentum. At half time we tried to calm them down and give them confidence, but every shot was a goal from them. We had big chances and hit the post. It clearly wasn’t our day today.”

