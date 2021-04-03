Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Torino might’ve put the final touches on the end of their hated rivals’ scudetto run with a 2-2 draw with Juventus in the Derby della Mole at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday, but they’ll feel aggrieved to have wasted a chance to get a rare win.

[ MORE: Serie A table, box scores, leaders ]

Cristiano Ronaldo’s late goal is barely a concession for Juve, who saw Atalanta move two points ahead and failed to take advantage of an AC Milan draw.

As for Inter, they look destined to give Antonio Conte another scudetto after handling their business in the late game to collect a ninth-straight win in league play.

Torino 2-2 Juventus

Paraguayan star Antonio Sanabria continued his incredible start to life in Turin with both goals for the victors, giving him four goals in five Serie A matches since joining from Real Betis in late January.

Federico Chiesa had given Juve a lead after 13 minutes but it was 1-1 by halftime and 2-1 just over a dozen seconds into the second half.

The visitors were dominant, with a healthy edge in possession and shots, but that will matter little to Andrea Pirlo as Cristiano Ronaldo’s equalizer was all that Juve could produce, further hampering Juve’s hopes of a 10th-straight Serie A crown.

Pirlo’s men are now 12 points off leaders Inter. The draw also comes on the heels of a 1-0 loss to Benevento before the international break.

Juventus is 14-matches unbeaten in the Turin derby, including 11 wins dating back to the start of the 2015-16 season.

Juventus was without Paulo Dybala, Arthur, and USMNT star Weston McKennie after the American broke lockdown protocols by hosting a dinner party at his apartment last week.

Torino score 13 seconds into the second half against Juventus 😯 pic.twitter.com/SCzTMfriOc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 3, 2021

Bologna 0-1 Inter Milan

Inter is eight points clear of the field with a match-in-hand on its two closest chasers, rivals AC Milan and Atalanta, after holding off a stern challenge from Bologna.

Romelu Lukaku’s 31st-minute goal was the difference. It was also his 60th for Inter Milan, joining 13 assists over 86 matches since heading to Italy from Manchester.

There’s still a lot of work to do to claim the crown, with Napoli, AS Roma, and Juve amongst Inter’s 10 fixtures.

AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria

Young Norwegian strikers are all the rage, as Jens Petter Hauge subbed into the match in the 74th minute to score late and take a point for second-place Milan against Claudio Ranieri’s 10th-place visitors.

Fabio Quagliarella, who can’t be a day under 60, scored a 57th-minute goal to give Samp a shock lead, but Adrien Silva was sent off two minutes later and Milan had hope of rescuing a point or even three.

Hauge, 21, has made his Norway debut and could join Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard in giving Stale Solbakken a terrific attack (don’t forget Sander Berge and Alexander Sorloth).

Elsewhere

Atalanta 3-2 Udinese

Benevento 2-2 Parma

Cagliari 0-2 Hellas Verona

Genoa 1-1 Fiorentina

Lazio 2-1 Spezia

Napoli 4-3 Crotone

Sassuolo 2-2 AS Roma

Follow @NicholasMendola