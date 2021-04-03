Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leeds – Sheffield United: Jack Harrison scored and forced a Sheffield United own goal as Leeds United moved the Bramall Lane visitors closer to the Championship in a 2-1 Yorkshire derby win on Saturday.

Harrison potted home off terrific work form Raphinha early and then sliced a dangerous cross into the six that Phil Jagielka slid past a helpless Aaron Ramsdale.

Ben Osborn had the match at 1-1 deep in first-half stoppage but couldn’t help Blades move off 14 points and the bottom of the table with eight matches left on their Premier League fixture list. Fourteen is also the number of points between Sheffield United and 17th-place Newcastle, who has played one fewer match.

Leeds have played more matches than the teams it hope it can catch for an unlikely European spot, but its 42 points have it positioned 10th and capable of making more noise.

Three things we learned from Leeds – Sheffield United

1. Leeds score five on another day: Patrick Bamford just didn’t have his scoring boots on Saturday as Leeds’ center forward, while substitute Rodrigo didn’t do much better despite so much good service to both from Jack Harrison, Raphinha, Stuart Dallas, and Tyler Roberts. Deeper-lying midfielder Kalvin Phillips was also very good, spotting Harrison for the cross that became an own goal and 2-1 to Leeds, but a CF delivering on promise would’ve had this a blowout.

2. Sheffield United’s 2020-21 continues to spotlight its amazing 2019-20: Yes, Blades have been worse this season, no doubt, but it was largely this cast of characters that nearly led a European qualification run last season. The Sander Berge injury has been a killer over this campaign, as has Rhian Brewster’s slow adaptation to the top flight, but Chris Wilder’s work last year was a borderline miracle. There have been long gaps between Blades’ PL tenures. Can they bounce back quickly this time?

3. Concussions hamper Blades options, but shows import of rule change: George Baldock came off as Sheffield United’s first concussion sub just before halftime, and thank goodness that now allows a fourth substitute because Jayden Bogle looked even worse off than Baldock when he left with an apparent head injury in the 73rd minute. It also shows how much of a non-controversy the concussion sub rule is to the PL. Sure, someone could abuse it, but it would be truly shameful and likely punished in a firm manner. It just makes sense (and always has because, you know, human brains).

Man of the Match: Jack Harrison

Leeds – Sheffield United

Raphinha continued his rise in doing most of the work on Harrison’s opener, dribbling through the Sheffield United defense to find the ex-Wake Forest player at the back of the six for a tap-in goal.

Blades answered deep in stoppage time, Oliver McBurnie’s drive deep into the six deflected onto the path of Osborn. The striker smashed on net and off Luke Ayling, the GDS betraying the defender’s block as a yard-and-a-half over the line.

Blades were back down after Phil Jagielka slid a Harrison cross into his own goal to make it 2-1 in the 50th minute.

