Life looks like getting a lot easier for Aston Villa, with Jack Grealish set to return for Sunday’s clash with Fulham at Villa Park (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

ASTON VILLA – FULHAM STREAM LIVE

Grealish has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season (6 goals, 12 assists; 3.4 key passes per game – most in the PL), and Aston Villa have found it extremely difficult to win games (1W-2D-3L in six games), due in large part to their inability to create scoring chances, in his absence. As their dreams of European qualification have gone, Aston Villa still have a battle to secure a top-half finish over the final 10 games of the season. Dean Smith’s side sits two points above 11th-place Leeds United, who have played an additional game thus far, and just one point back of 9th-place Arsenal.

As for Fulham, survival is the name of the game with only eight fixtures remaining. Having already played one game more than 17th-place Newcastle United, Fulham sit two points back and currently occupy the lone undecided relegation place. After making a mini-resurgence by taking points from five straight games in February, Scott Parker’s side fell back on hard times in March with three defeats in four games and only two goals scored.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa – Fulham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Aston Villa – Fulham (INJURY REPORT)

Aston Villa: OUT: Jack Grealish (shin), Wesley (knee)

Fulham: OUT: Marek Rodak (finger), Tom Cairney (knee)

4⃣ changes for #AVLFUL! 🔁 Mitro starts up top. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BEubts7mJa — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 4, 2021

Prediction

To call Grealish fantastic this season would be an understatement, and the boost he provides upon return should be easily visible on Sunday. That’s bad news for Fulham, who need wins more than anyone else in the Premier League right now. Aston Villa 2-1 Fulham.

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Saturday

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

