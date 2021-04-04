Chivas – Santos Laguna takes center stage this weekend in Liga MX, as NBC Sports continues to offer everything you need around every single Chivas home game.

CHIVAS – SANTOS STREAM LIVE

For the entire Liga MX season, we will have exclusive coverage of Mexican giants Chivas Guadalajara and their home games at Akron Stadium.

Here is more information on what you can expect on Chivas across NBC Sports’ family of channels:

Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive coverage of all C.D. Guadalajara (Chivas) home matches continues this Sunday when they host third-placed Santos Laguna in the Guard1anes 2021 Clausura Tournament, live on Telemundo and Universo at 5:55 p.m. ET / 2:55 p.m. PT. Chivas returns to the field after some of its young stars shined in the Olympic qualifiers earning Mexico a ticket to Tokyo 2020 this summer – airing in Spanish-language, exclusively on Telemundo platforms, – including Uriel Antuna, JJ Macias, Alexis Vega, Jesus Angulo, Alejandro Mayorga and Gilberto Sepulveda.

Andres Cantor will call the action alongside Manuel Sol, with Arantza Fernandez reporting from the field. Telemundo’s coverage of Chivas-Santos includes the Futbol Estelar Chivas Extra pre-match show at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, and a post-match show at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT hosted by Miguel Gurwitz and Carlos Hermosillo on sister network Universo.

The studio coverage will feature the latest on Chivas and the league, including an interview with former Santos and current Chivas’ forward Oribe Peralta, and an exclusive interview with Chivas’ Sports Director Ricardo Pelaez on the current state of the team as they seek a spot in the playoffs. During the interview, Pelaez spoke about the performance of Chivas over the past few weeks: “I am surprised. I didn’t expect to be in this position at this point in the tournament. There are six matches left, Chivas will classify. We will classify and it is our obligation to classify. I want to tell this to everyone because Chivas will make it through stronger…This has not ended because if we win all remaining matches, we can even be in the top four and we can fight for the title and become champions…”

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

All Telemundo Deportes coverage, including live match coverage and optional English-language commentary led by Carlos Yustis and Jorge Calvo, is available for simultaneous streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App, available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. English-Language audio coverage of the match will also be available on SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio Channel 211.

In addition to match broadcasts, Telemundo Deportes will continue as the ‘home of Las Chivas’ with exclusive interviews and conversations across studio and evening shows, including on daily digital episodes of Titulares y Mas and weekends on Zona Mixta TYM on Telemundo. Fans may also find continuous Chivas coverage on digital episodes of Rincon Sagrado exclusively dedicated to Las Chivas, Mondays on #LaContraon Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as up to the minute updates across Telemundo Deportes social platforms.

Below is the latest information on how to watch Chivas in action.

Chivas stream, schedule, TV information

Date Time (ET) Match Network Sun., Apr. 4 5 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Pre-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App 5:55 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS:

Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna Telemundo, Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App 8 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Post-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App

Follow @JPW_NBCSports