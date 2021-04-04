Everton – Crystal Palace: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, pick

Everton saw three teams above it drop points this weekend and has matches in hand on the field, playing one of them against injury-addled but plucky Crystal Palace on Monday (Watch live at 1 pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Toffees have lost three-straight including back-to-back Premier League outings but their 28 matches played are fewer than anyone else in the division and a win would move them level with four teams on 49 points (at least until West Ham and Wolves meet later Monday).

Taking all six points they have in hand on their top four rivals would place Everton fourth with 52 points, and Carlo Ancelotti will see no reason to ignore that possibility.

Palace has only lost one of its last four matches, even if the performances haven’t been terribly convincing, but results are results and the 12th-place Eagles are now 11 points clear of the bottom three.

Everton beat Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park in September.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Crystal Palace this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Crystal Palace (INJURY REPORT)

Everton

QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Philippe Gbamin. OUT: Bernard (undisclosed), Fabian Delph (tendon), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Jordan Pickford (chest).

Crystal Palace

QUESTIONABLE: Cheikhou Kouyate (travel/fitness), Nathaniel Clyne (fitness), James McCarthy (groin). OUT: James McArthur (calf), Nathan Ferguson (knee, thigh), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (head).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (-125) | Crystal Palace (+235) | Draw (+375)

Prediction

James Rodriguez is back and you get the feeling that Everton is well-rested and ready to roll into a tricky but not impossible final nine matches that includes Palace, Sheffield United, and Wolves visiting Goodison Park. They’ll be targeting nine points from that trio of matches and they should get the first three barring a Wilfried Zaha star show, which of course is always possible when Palace comes into town. Still…. Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Everton – Crystal Palace and start time

Kickoff: 1pm ET Monday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

