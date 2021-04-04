Manchester United have all but locked up their top-four place in the Premier League, while Brighton lots more work to do to avoid relegation ahead of their clash at at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live at 2:30 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer announced before the game that the injury suffered by Anthony Martial on France duty will cost him weeks and the United boss would not say the striker would certainly return before the end of the season.

MANCHESTER UNITED – BRIGHTON STREAM LIVE

The Red Devils are sitting comfortably, eight points clear of 5th-place West Ham United with nine games still to play, and look like favorites to finish second, where they currently reside one point above Leicester City. If not for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sputtering a bit of late — they’re unbeaten in their iuylast nine Premier League games, but have just four victories compared to five draws — the race to second place would be in the bag already. Sunday’s clash with relegation-threatened Brighton is one of only a couple lower-half matchups remaining for Man United, making three points all the more neccessary.

Back-to-back victories, for just the second time all season, have pulled the Seagulls ever so slightly away from the relegation zone. Graham Potter’s side side enters the weekend in 16th place, six points above Fulham in the drop zone, though a few more points will likely be required to preserve their top-flight status for another season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Brighton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester United – Brighton (INJURY REPORT)

Manchester United

OUT: Anthony Martial (knee), Juan Mata (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee)

Brighton

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (ankle), Aaron Connolly (back) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Officially official ✔ Confirmation of United's starting XI ⬇ 🔴 #MUFC

#⃣ #MUNBHA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 4, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United (-154) | Brighton (+425) | Draw (+275)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Brighton are the kind of wide, aggressive side that typically gives Man United a fair bit of trouble, so don’t be surprised when the Seagulls got off to a flying start and put the home side on their heels. At that point, it’s all down to whether or not they can get a goal and protect it against a side that, in truth, lacks a certain ingenuity on the attacking side. Manchester United 1-1 Brighton.

How to watch Manchester United – Brighton and start time

Kickoff: 2:30 pm ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS