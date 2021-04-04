Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle – Tottenham Hotspur: Woeful Newcastle will hope Tottenham’s jet-setting international stars have trouble adjusting to home and trip up north when their relegation desperation stares down Spurs’ top four hopes on Sunday (start time 9:05am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Newcastle opens the day two points clear of the drop zone and would probably be thrilled to grab another draw against Spurs, having taken a point off a controversial VAR call against Eric Dier in North London much earlier this season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, is a minimum five-horse race for the final top-four spot, three points behind Chelsea, one back of West Ham, and two clear of Liverpool and Everton. There are arguments that third-place Leicester could drop back into the pack and Arsenal or Aston Villa could make a late surge, making eight teams in the fight for a place in the Champions League.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – Tottenham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Newcastle – Tottenham Hotspur (INJURY REPORT)

Newcastle

OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Martin Dubravka (illness), Fabian Schar (knee), Isaac Hayden (knee)

🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈-𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨 HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 4, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur

OUT: Ben Davies (calf), Matt Doherty (knock)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle (+450) | Tottenham Hotspur (-167) | Draw (+290)

Prediction

The Magpies can hope that Harry Kane is tired. That’s possible. Heung-min Son’s status is also a big one. So, yeah, there are reasons to think the Magpies can batten down the hatches against a team that would prefer to counter itself. Maybe? Newcastle 1-1 Tottenham.

How to watch Newcastle – Tottenham stream live, start time

Kickoff: 9:05am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

