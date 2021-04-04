Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has picked up a knee injury on France duty.

The 25-year-old striker set up one of France’s goals in a 2-0 UEFA World Cup qualifier win over Kazakhstan in Astana on March 28 but was injured and limped off before the hour mark.

Martial injured his knee inside the 18 and required treatment, playing on for five minutes before subbing off in the 59th minute.

EDIT: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced that Manchester United will be without Martial for “weeks” with a knee sprain and would not commit to the player’s certain return before the end of the season.

The Frenchman had played just 13 minutes in last week’s draw with Ukraine to start qualifying but had played 90 minutes in Manchester United’s March 21 FA Cup match with Leicester City, just days after missing a Europa League second leg through injury.

United next plays Brighton at Old Trafford a week from Sunday, then heading to Granada for the Europa League quarterfinal first leg before visiting Tottenham.

Martial has seven goals and eight assists in 36 matches across all competitions this season, but has just three goals and an assist in 19 matches since New Year’s Day (one of those coming on Jan. 1).

Pogba pre assist ➡️ Martial turn ➡️ Dembele goalpic.twitter.com/hgfNCZxeXK — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) March 28, 2021

