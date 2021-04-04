Valencia team leaves pitch after Diakhaby alleges racial abuse

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Valencia walked off the pitch following allegations of racial abuse of one of their players, delaying their La Liga match against Cadiz on Sunday.

The match was 1-1 on goals from the hosts’ Juan Cala and Valencia’s Kevin Gameiro when Mouctar Diakhaby was shown a yellow card following an argument with Cala in the 30th minute.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

There was more to the story, though, as Diakhaby says he was racially abused and his teammates decided to leave the pitch.

The club Tweeted out that the players returned to the pitch at the urging of Diakhaby, who plays center back for Javi Gracia’s Bats, and denounces racism of any kind.

Diakhaby did not return to the pitch with his teammates, a 30th-minute sub. And there wasn’t the slim silver lining of a result, as Marcos Mauro scored the winner for Cadiz in the 88th minute.

USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah was a 90th-minute sub for Valencia. He had five touches, completing a pass and making an interception.

𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠 ✊🏽✊🏿 The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind.#CádizValencia — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 4, 2021

We offer our complete backing to @Diakhaby_5 The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch. WE SUPPORT YOU MOUCTAR 𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠 ✊🏽✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/iPtPSpdNYv — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 4, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola