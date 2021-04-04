WATCH: USMNT’s Aaronson hits big assist to Liverpool, City target Daka

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As clubs continue to scout Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, they’re going to get a load of some sweet playmaking from USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

The Philadelphia Union product has impressed since Gregg Berhalter called him into national team camp last year and now has two goals and four caps for the USMNT.

Aaronson, 20, moved to Salzburg after the 2020 MLS season, where he had four goals and five assists in 33 matches.

He’s been even better since heading to Austria and joining American coach Jesse Marsch at a club which has produced Erling Haaland, Takumi Minamino, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Aaronson has two goals and three assists in 11 appearances for the Austrian side, which is pretty darn good for a side leading the Austrian Bundesliga and in pursuit of an eighth-straight league title.

The American’s latest assist was a showstopper, setting up Daka for a diving header. The 22-year-old Zambian had a hat trick in the 3-1 win and has 30 goals and eight assists in 32 appearances for Salzburg this season, earning links with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Man City.

Patson Daka DIVING HEADER GOAL on the terrific cross from Brenden Aaronson and @RedBullSalzburg are up 2-0 in under 5 minutes in the Austrian #Bundesliga Championship Round on FTF pic.twitter.com/s7mk0AUHrk — FTF (@ForTheFansHQ) April 4, 2021

